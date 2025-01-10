CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Northridge, aims to break road skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-15, 0-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 1-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-15, 0-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 1-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will look to stop its eight-game road slide when the Roadrunners visit CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 2-4 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

CSU Northridge’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 47.8 points per game, 26.3 fewer points than the 74.1 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

The Matadors and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is shooting 38.7% and averaging 9.6 points for the Matadors.

Alli Dioli averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 47.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

