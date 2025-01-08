CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSB, looks to break home skid

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-14, 0-4 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-14, 0-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield is looking to stop its six-game home slide with a victory over UCSB.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-6 at home.

The Gauchos are 2-1 in Big West play. UCSB is ninth in the Big West with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 6.4.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Dioli is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 7.2 points.

Rockwood is averaging 2.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 46.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.