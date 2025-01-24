CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Riverside after Hargress’ 20-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-10, 4-4 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-10, 4-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits CSU Bakersfield after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 84-80 overtime win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners are 7-1 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, the same percentage UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hargress is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

