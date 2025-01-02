CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 21-point game

UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits CSU Bakersfield after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 109-46 victory against the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers.

The Roadrunners are 4-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 2-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield scores 73.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 70.9 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Leo DeBruhl is averaging 10.2 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

