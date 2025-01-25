CSU Bakersfield hosts Hargress and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-10, 4-4 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-10, 4-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits CSU Bakersfield after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 84-80 overtime win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 5-3 in Big West play. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 72.6 points per game, 0.9 more than the 71.7 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Jemel Jones is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hargress is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.