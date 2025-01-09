CSU Bakersfield faces UCSB, looks to break home losing streak

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-14, 0-4 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-14, 0-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to break its six-game home skid with a victory against UCSB.

The Roadrunners are 0-6 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 2-1 in Big West play. UCSB is seventh in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 2.7.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 32.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 38.3% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 40.4% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is shooting 31.5% and averaging 7.7 points for the Roadrunners.

Jessica Grant is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 46.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.