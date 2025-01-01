CSU Bakersfield faces UC Davis on 6-game road skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-12, 0-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-4, 2-0 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-12, 0-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-4, 2-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield travels to UC Davis looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Aggies are 4-1 in home games. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in conference games.

UC Davis makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). CSU Bakersfield averages 48.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 57.8 UC Davis gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Alli Dioli is averaging 7.9 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 48.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.