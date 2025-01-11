CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge on 15-game slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-15, 0-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 1-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-15, 0-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 1-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield comes into the matchup with CSU Northridge as losers of 15 straight games.

The Matadors have gone 2-4 in home games. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West with 22.4 points per game in the paint led by Erika Aspajo averaging 6.0.

The Roadrunners are 0-5 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield allows 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 24.0 points per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 32.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 40.4% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Kilty is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 6.4 points.

Aryana Dizon is averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 47.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

