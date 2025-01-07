Crooks leads Iowa State against Arizona State after 29-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-7, 2-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30…

Iowa State Cyclones (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-7, 2-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits Arizona State after Audi Crooks scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 75-67 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 on their home court. Arizona State is sixth in the Big 12 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Basham averaging 5.1.

The Cyclones have gone 1-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks seventh in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.7.

Arizona State makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Iowa State averages 75.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 71.9 Arizona State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Ryan is averaging nine points, 6.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

