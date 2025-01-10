Crooks leads Iowa State against Arizona after 20-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (11-6, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits Arizona after Audi Crooks scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 90-83 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 7-3 on their home court. Arizona is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 2-2 in conference play. Iowa State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Arizona makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Iowa State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cyclones meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.

Crooks is shooting 60.4% and averaging 23.0 points for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

