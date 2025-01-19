Crooks and Iowa State host No. 20 West Virginia

Iowa State Cyclones (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces No. 20 West Virginia after Audi Crooks scored 28 points in Iowa State’s 71-58 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-0 at home. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Kyah Watson leads the Mountaineers with 7.4 boards.

The Cyclones are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

West Virginia scores 79.9 points, 14.5 more per game than the 65.4 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 24.6 more points per game (76.2) than West Virginia gives up (51.6).

The Mountaineers and Cyclones square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Shaw averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Emily Ryan is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 assists and two steals for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

