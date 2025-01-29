Creighton wins 86-77 over Xavier

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 29 points as Creighton beat Xavier 86-77 on Wednesday night for its sixth…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 29 points as Creighton beat Xavier 86-77 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

Kalkbrenner also added nine rebounds for the Bluejays (15-6, 8-2 Big East Conference). Neal Jamiya scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Steven Ashworth shot 3 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

Ryan Conwell led the way for the Musketeers (13-9, 5-6) with 20 points. Xavier also got 16 points and six rebounds from Zach Freemantle. John Hugley had 13 points and six rebounds.

Creighton led Xavier at the half, 40-35, with Kalkbrenner scoring 13 points.

Up next for Creighton is a matchup Saturday with Villanova on the road. Xavier hosts Georgetown on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

