Creighton wins 79-54 against Seton Hall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 23 points helped Creighton defeat Seton Hall 79-54 on Saturday.

Kalkbrenner also added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Bluejays (14-6, 7-2 Big East Conference). Steven Ashworth added 17 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had nine assists. Isaac Traudt went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Pirates (6-14, 1-8) were led by Prince Aligbe, who posted 12 points. Seton Hall also got 10 points, five assists and three steals from Garwey Dual. Emmanuel Okorafor finished with eight points.

Creighton took the lead with 2:12 left in the first half and never looked back. Ashworth led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 38-34 at the break. Creighton extended its lead to 47-34 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Kalkbrenner scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Creighton plays Wednesday against Xavier at home, and Seton Hall hosts Providence on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

