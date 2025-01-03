Creighton visits Providence after Jensen’s 22-point game

Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 3-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 3-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Providence after Lauren Jensen scored 22 points in Creighton’s 68-64 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 5-2 in home games. Providence has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 3-0 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Morgan Maly averaging 4.6.

Providence averages 57.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 65.4 Creighton allows. Creighton scores 16.6 more points per game (74.9) than Providence gives up to opponents (58.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 15.5 points for the Friars.

Jensen averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

