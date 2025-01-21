Creighton visits DePaul following Neal’s 24-point game

Creighton Bluejays (12-6, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Creighton Bluejays (12-6, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits DePaul after Neal Jamiya scored 24 points in Creighton’s 68-63 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Blue Demons are 9-4 on their home court. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bluejays are 5-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

DePaul averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Bluejays square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 17 points and 6.7 assists for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.