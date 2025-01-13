Creighton hosts Providence after Joseph’s 28-point performance

Providence Friars (9-8, 3-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 3-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (9-8, 3-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 3-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces Creighton after Bensley Joseph scored 28 points in Providence’s 91-85 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 8-1 on their home court. Creighton ranks third in the Big East with 17.0 assists per game led by Steven Ashworth averaging 6.6.

The Friars are 3-3 in Big East play. Providence scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Creighton makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Providence averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Friars face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Bluejays.

Jayden Pierre is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 13.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.