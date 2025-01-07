Creighton hosts Marquette following Forbes’ 21-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-3, 4-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-3, 4-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Creighton after Skylar Forbes scored 21 points in Marquette’s 57-54 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays are 4-0 on their home court. Creighton is ninth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Creighton averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.1 points.

Forbes is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

