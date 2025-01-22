Crawshaw and Long Beach State host CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-13, 1-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-6, 6-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-13, 1-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-6, 6-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on CSU Northridge after Jada Crawshaw scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 72-60 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 6-2 at home. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Rachel Loobie paces the Beach with 7.5 rebounds.

The Matadors are 1-6 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Long Beach State scores 69.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 73.4 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 55.2 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 68.7 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is averaging 15.7 points for the Beach. Crawshaw is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Edwards is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

