Crawford scores 15 as Chicago State beats Wagner 64-52

NEW YORK (AP) — Noble Crawford scored 15 points as Chicago State beat Wagner 64-52 on Friday night. Crawford added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Noble Crawford scored 15 points as Chicago State beat Wagner 64-52 on Friday night.

Crawford added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-15, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Jalen Forrest scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dailliss Cox shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The win broke a 15-game slide for the Cougars.

Zaire Williams led the way for the Seahawks (8-6, 0-1) with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Zae Blake added 12 points for Wagner. R.J. Greene also had eight points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Chicago State visits LIU and Wagner hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.