Crawford leads Tulsa against UTSA after 22-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (11-2, 2-0 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-7, 1-1 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays UTSA after Delanie Crawford scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 84-78 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-2 on their home court. Tulsa averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-0 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 70.1 points, 15.3 more per game than the 54.8 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 68.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 68.4 Tulsa allows to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadley Periman is averaging 7.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Hurricane.

Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 18.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

