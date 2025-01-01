Crawford leads Tulsa against North Texas

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-6, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (9-4, 1-0 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-6, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (9-4, 1-0 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits North Texas after Delanie Crawford scored 36 points in Tulsa’s 93-84 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. North Texas scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

North Texas makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Tulsa has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Hadley Periman is averaging seven points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

