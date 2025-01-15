Crawford and Tulsa host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Florida Atlantic after Delanie Crawford scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 73-71 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-3 on their home court. Tulsa has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 1-3 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alana Rouser averaging 4.5.

Tulsa is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadley Periman is averaging 7.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Hurricane.

Mya Perry is averaging 15.1 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.