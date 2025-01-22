Craig scores 24 as IU Indianapolis knocks off Green Bay 86-77

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sean Craig had 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 86-77 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sean Craig had 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 86-77 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday night.

Craig also added nine rebounds for the Jaguars (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League). Paul Zilinskas scored 21 points, going 8 of 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Jarvis Walker had 18 points and shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Phoenix (2-19, 0-10) were led by Jeremiah Johnson, who recorded 18 points. Marcus Hall added 12 points for Green Bay. Mac Wrecke also had 12 points and two blocks. The loss was the Phoenix’s 16th in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.