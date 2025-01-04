Craft scores 20, Miami of Ohio defeats Buffalo 93-79

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft’s 20 points helped Miami of Ohio defeat Buffalo 93-79 on Saturday in a Mid-American…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft’s 20 points helped Miami of Ohio defeat Buffalo 93-79 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Craft added five rebounds for the RedHawks (9-4). Brant Byers scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 6 from 3-point range. Peter Suder shot 5 of 14 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Bulls (5-8) were led in scoring by Ryan Sabol, who finished with 25 points and three steals. Tyson Dunn added 20 points and six assists for Buffalo. Noah Batchelor finished with eight points.

Miami took the lead with 1:48 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-39 at halftime, with Suder racking up 11 points. Craft scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Miami went on to secure a victory, outscoring Buffalo by seven points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

