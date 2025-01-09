Coyle and Siena host Quinnipiac

Siena Saints (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-8, 3-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Siena Saints (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-8, 3-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Quinnipiac after Brendan Coyle scored 20 points in Siena’s 74-73 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 at home. Quinnipiac is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Saints have gone 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 70.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.7 Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Otieno is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats.

Coyle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.