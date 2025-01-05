Cox, Colgate Raiders square off against the Bucknell Bison

Colgate Raiders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Colgate Raiders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Williamson and Bucknell host Jalen Cox and Colgate in Patriot League play Sunday.

The Bison are 2-3 in home games. Bucknell is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders are 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot League shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Bucknell is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 67.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.6 Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Raiders meet Sunday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 12.1 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Raiders: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.