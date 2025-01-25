Cox and the Colgate Raiders take on conference foe American

Colgate Raiders (9-11, 6-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Colgate Raiders (9-11, 6-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Colgate in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. American ranks third in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Parker Jones averaging 5.2.

American is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 70.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the 69.5 American allows.

The Eagles and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds. Greg Jones is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points for the Raiders. Jeff Woodward is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.