Counter’s 17 help Middle Tennessee down Florida International 73-69 in C-USA opener

MIAMI (AP) — Jlynn Counter’s 17 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Florida International 73-69 to open Conference USA play on Thursday night.

Counter also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (10-4, 1-0). Camryn Weston scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Essam Mostafa and Jestin Porter both scored 11 points.

The Panthers (6-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Vianney Salatchoum, who finished with 21 points. Asim Jones added 15 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks for Florida International. Dashon Gittens finished with 10 points and two steals.

Counter scored eight points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into halftime trailing 35-32. Middle Tennessee pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 71-67 with 14 seconds remaining in the half. Mostafa scored nine second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Middle Tennessee visits Liberty and Florida International plays Western Kentucky at home.

