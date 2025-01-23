Coulibaly scores 21, Texas A&M has late run to beat No. 11 Kentucky women 61-55

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly scored 21 points, Sole Williams and Erica Moon had their only baskets in…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly scored 21 points, Sole Williams and Erica Moon had their only baskets in a late 11-1 run and Texas A&M beat No. 11 Kentucky 61-55 on Thursday night.

Williams also had four free throws in the last 32 seconds for the Aggies (10-8, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Lauren Ware had 10 points and four blocks, two in the last two minutes. Coulibaly also had a block in the last minute.

Dazia Lawrence converted a three-point play for a 51-50 Kentucky lead midway through the fourth quarter. But that was the last basket for the Wildcats. Sahara Jones had a putback to put the Aggies back on top with four minutes to go. Williams drilled a 3-pointer a minute later and Moon scored for a 57-52 lead.

Ware then had blocks on the next two Kentucky possessions before the Wildcat drought ended on a free throw by Georgia Amoore at 47 seconds. Williams then had her free throws. Kentucky, which missed its last six field goal attempts, had two late free throws.

Teonni Key scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1), who had their nine-game winning streak snapped. Amoore added 15 points but was 5-of-18 shooting, including missing all eight 3-pointers. Kentucky was 1 of 18 behind the arc.

Despite shooting 4 of 18 in the first quarter Kentucky led 14-11 and made it 30-25 at the half. The Wildcats led 46-42 heading into the fourth but went 2 of 15 from the field.

The Aggies take on their sixth ranked opponent in seven games when they go to No. 5 LSU on Sunday, when the Wildcats are home against Arkansas.

