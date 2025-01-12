Coulibaly and the Texas A&M Aggies visit conference foe No. 10 Oklahoma

Texas A&M Aggies (8-7, 1-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-7, 1-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aicha Coulibaly and Texas A&M take on Raegan Beers and No. 10 Oklahoma in SEC action.

The Sooners are 7-1 in home games. Oklahoma is third in college basketball with 44.4 rebounds led by Beers averaging 9.4.

The Aggies are 1-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 89.3 points, 24.5 more per game than the 64.8 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Aggies square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists for the Sooners.

Coulibaly is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 88.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

