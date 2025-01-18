Cottle scores 25 in Kennesaw State’s 78-76 win over Louisiana Tech

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle scored 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Louisiana Tech 78-76 on Saturday night. Cottle…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle scored 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Louisiana Tech 78-76 on Saturday night.

Cottle went 10 of 15 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Owls (11-7, 3-2 Conference USA). Braedan Lue scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Adrian Wooley had 13 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4) were led by Daniel Batcho, who recorded 23 points and seven rebounds. Devin Ree added 14 points and two steals for Louisiana Tech. Amaree Abram also put up 11 points and four assists.

Both teams play on Thursday. Kennesaw State visits New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

