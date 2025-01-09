Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Middle Tennessee after 28-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-5, 1-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -8.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Middle Tennessee after Simeon Cottle scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-71 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is the top team in the CUSA with 40.5 points in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 10.1.

The Owls have gone 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is sixth in college basketball with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Jamil Miller averaging 6.4.

Middle Tennessee makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Kennesaw State scores 10.1 more points per game (81.2) than Middle Tennessee gives up (71.1).

The Blue Raiders and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Blue Raiders.

Adrian Wooley is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.