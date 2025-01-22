Cottle and Kennesaw State host New Mexico State

Kennesaw State Owls (11-7, 3-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-7, 4-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Kennesaw State Owls (11-7, 3-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-7, 4-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits New Mexico State after Simeon Cottle scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-76 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Aggies are 7-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is seventh in the CUSA with 12.7 assists per game led by Zawdie Jackson averaging 3.9.

The Owls are 3-2 in conference play. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in the CUSA scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Adrian Wooley averaging 8.1.

New Mexico State averages 73.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cottle is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 assists. Wooley is averaging 21 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

