Cornish leads Dartmouth against Yale after 20-point showing

Dartmouth Big Green (7-8, 1-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (9-6, 2-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (7-8, 1-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (9-6, 2-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Yale after Ryan Cornish scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 81-80 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Yale is third in the Ivy League scoring 82.2 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-1 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Yale scores 82.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 72.6 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Yale gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

Cornish is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

