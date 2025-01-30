Cornish leads Dartmouth against Cornell after 25-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-6, 3-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-6, 3-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Cornell after Ryan Cornish scored 25 points in Dartmouth’s 84-83 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Big Red have gone 4-4 at home. Cornell scores 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Big Green are 2-2 against conference opponents. Dartmouth is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cornell averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cornell gives up.

The Big Red and Big Green match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Big Red. AK Okereke is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cornish is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

