Cornell takes on Princeton after Pape’s 26-point performance

Cornell Big Red (4-9) at Princeton Tigers (9-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Princeton after Emily Pape scored 26 points in Cornell’s 76-73 win against the Siena Saints.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Princeton has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red are 2-7 on the road. Cornell has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Princeton makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Cornell has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fadima Tall is averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

Pape is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

