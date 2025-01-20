Cornell takes on Brown on 3-game skid

Cornell Big Red (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell heads into the matchup with Brown after losing three in a row.

The Bears are 5-3 in home games. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Aima Ofunrein averaging 6.0.

The Big Red are 0-3 against Ivy League opponents.

Brown averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 54.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 65.0 Brown allows.

The Bears and Big Red face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 15 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Big Red: 2-8, averaging 52.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.