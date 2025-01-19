Cornell takes on Brown, looks to stop 3-game skid

Cornell Big Red (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell enters the matchup with Brown as losers of three in a row.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Brown is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Big Red are 0-3 in conference games. Cornell is fifth in the Ivy League giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Brown averages 64.9 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 62.1 Cornell gives up. Cornell’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Brown has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The Bears and Big Red meet Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bears.

Emily Pape is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Big Red: 2-8, averaging 52.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

