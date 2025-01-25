Corey McKeithan scores 20 to lead La Salle past Rhode Island 70-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey McKeithan scored 20 points to lead La Salle to a 70-64 victory over Rhode Island on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey McKeithan scored 20 points to lead La Salle to a 70-64 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

McKeithan shot 6 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Explorers (11-9, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Deuce Jones scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Daeshon Shepherd had 11 points.

Jaden House and Sebastian Thomas led the Rams (14-6, 3-5) with 16 points apiece. House added seven rebounds and Thomas had four assists. Jamarques Lawrence scored 14 points.

Shepherd scored nine points in the first half for La Salle, who led 33-31 at the break. La Salle used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 41-37 with 13:27 left in the half before finishing off the victory. McKeithan scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.