Corey and the South Alabama Jaguars host conference foe Troy

Troy Trojans (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tayton Conerway and Troy take on Myles Corey and South Alabama on Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 9-3 in home games. South Alabama is eighth in college basketball allowing 61.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Trojans are 4-2 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

South Alabama averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Troy allows. Troy scores 12.5 more points per game (74.1) than South Alabama gives up (61.6).

The Jaguars and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Jaguars.

Conerway is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

