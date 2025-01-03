Corbett and Hofstra host Monmouth

Hofstra Pride (5-6) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits…

Hofstra Pride (5-6) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Monmouth after LaNae’ Corbett scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 59-43 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Hawks are 4-1 on their home court. Monmouth is second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Taisha Exanor paces the Hawks with 8.6 boards.

The Pride have gone 2-4 away from home. Hofstra is fourth in the CAA with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 7.3.

Monmouth averages 59.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 65.6 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Monmouth allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

Emma Von Essen is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 12.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

