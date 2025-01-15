Cooper leads No. 15 Tennessee against Mississippi State after 20-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-2, 2-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-2, 2-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee hosts Mississippi State after Talaysia Cooper scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 93-63 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Volunteers are 8-2 on their home court. Tennessee is the leader in the SEC with 20.9 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. Mississippi State averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Tennessee averages 96.4 points, 37.7 more per game than the 58.7 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samara Spencer is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 assists for the Volunteers.

Jerkaila Jordan is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 97.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.