Cooper and Albany host UMBC

Albany Great Danes (16-3, 6-0 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-9, 0-4 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits UMBC after Kayla Cooper scored 20 points in Albany’s 79-55 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers have gone 4-4 in home games. UMBC ranks fourth in the America East in team defense, allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Great Danes have gone 6-0 against America East opponents. Albany is second in the America East scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Cooper averaging 8.0.

UMBC averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Albany gives up. Albany scores 7.6 more points per game (65.9) than UMBC allows (58.3).

The Retrievers and Great Danes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordon Lewis is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Lauren Thompson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper is averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.