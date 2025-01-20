Cooley scores 28, Brown takes down Cornell 83-82

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Cooley’s 28 points helped Brown defeat Cornell 83-82 on Monday. Cooley also had seven rebounds…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Cooley’s 28 points helped Brown defeat Cornell 83-82 on Monday.

Cooley also had seven rebounds for the Bears (9-7, 1-2 Ivy League). Landon Lewis scored 17 points and added five rebounds. AJ Lesburt Jr. shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Big Red (10-6, 2-1) were led in scoring by AK Okereke, who finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Cornell also got 17 points and four assists from Nazir Williams. Jake Fiegen finished with 13 points and two blocks.

Cornell led 82-79 with 2:06 remaining.

Both teams play Saturday. Brown hosts Dartmouth and Cornell plays Princeton on the road.

