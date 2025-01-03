Cook leads New Mexico State against Louisiana Tech after 25-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Louisiana Tech after Christian Cook scored 25 points in New Mexico State’s 75-71 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Aggies are 6-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Peter Filipovity paces the Aggies with 7.4 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

New Mexico State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zawdie Jackson is averaging 10 points and four assists for the Aggies.

Daniel Batcho is shooting 74.6% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.