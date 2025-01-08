Cook, Eastern Washington Eagles take on the Portland State Vikings

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-6, 0-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-6, 0-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Portland State in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 in home games. Portland State is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Cook averaging 11.6.

Portland State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 75.9 points per game, 3.1 more than the 72.8 Portland State gives up.

The Vikings and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Vikings.

Cook is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.