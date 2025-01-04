Cook and New Mexico State host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Louisiana Tech after Christian Cook scored 25 points in New Mexico State’s 75-71 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Aggies are 6-1 on their home court. New Mexico State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference matchups. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

New Mexico State makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Louisiana Tech scores 8.7 more points per game (79.1) than New Mexico State gives up (70.4).

The Aggies and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Aggies.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 9.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.