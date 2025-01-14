Conwell scores 34, Xavier takes down Villanova 69-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 16 of his 34 points in the final five minutes as Xavier beat Villanova…

Conwell converted a four-point play with 1:40 remaining to give Xavier a 59-58 lead and begin a personal 9-0 run. He also made four straight free throws in the final 20 seconds.

Conwell shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 14 from the line for the Musketeers (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference). Zach Freemantle added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Dayvion McKnight also had 10 points.

The Wildcats (11-7, 4-3) were led by Eric Dixon and Jordan Longino with 18 points apiece. Wooga Poplar also recorded 14 points and two steals.

Freemantle scored seven points in the first half and Xavier went into halftime trailing 32-24.

Xavier’s next game is Saturday against No. 7 Marquette on the road. Villanova hosts Providence on Friday.

