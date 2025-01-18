Contreras leads UMKC against North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (12-5, 4-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-13, 2-2 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

North Dakota State Bison (12-5, 4-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-13, 2-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on North Dakota State after Alayna Contreras scored 31 points in UMKC’s 73-66 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-3 in home games. UMKC is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison have gone 4-0 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UMKC’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 3.9 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 70.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 67.4 UMKC allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras is shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 15.4 points.

Abby Schulte is averaging 7.2 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

