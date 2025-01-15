Connor, La Salle Explorers to visit Olbrys, UMass Minutewomen

La Salle Explorers (7-11, 1-4 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (8-8, 3-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-11, 1-4 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (8-8, 3-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La Salle visit Megan Olbrys and UMass in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Minutewomen have gone 4-4 at home. UMass ranks seventh in the A-10 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Olbrys averaging 2.9.

The Explorers are 1-4 in A-10 play. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 4.0.

UMass is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.5% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than UMass has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is averaging 12.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Minutewomen.

Connor is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

